ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given New SEK 280 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.50.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 1.1 %

ASAZY stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.