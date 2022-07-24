Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New $282,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,271,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

ZBRA stock opened at $326.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

