Aua Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $52.07.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Barnes Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.