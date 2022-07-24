Aua Capital Management LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $328.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.42 and its 200-day moving average is $284.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

