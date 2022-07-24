Aua Capital Management LLC Has $916,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 2.1 %

PYPL opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

