Aua Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.2% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

