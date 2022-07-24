Aua Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,438,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 97,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

