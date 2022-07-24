Aua Capital Management LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

OXY opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

