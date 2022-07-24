Auctus Market Capitalization Hits $135,089.90 (AUC)

Auctus (AUC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $135,089.90 and approximately $154.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,723.74 or 1.00001915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00180295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

