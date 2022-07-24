Automata Network Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $30.45 million and $7.88 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Automata Network has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032685 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Buying and Selling Automata Network

