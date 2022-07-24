Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Cap of $401,145.32

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $401,145.32 and approximately $12,739.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032844 BTC.
Autonio Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.
Buying and Selling Autonio
