Axe 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Axe has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $56,219.08 and $5.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00244434 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.