Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading Up 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $80,326.98 and approximately $24,166.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

