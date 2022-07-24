AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

AXT Price Performance

AXTI opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. AXT has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AXT in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

