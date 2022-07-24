BabySwap (BABY) One Day Volume Tops $621,647.00

BabySwap (BABY) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BabySwap has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $18.22 million and $621,647.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001814 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032635 BTC.
About BabySwap
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,197,480 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
BabySwap Coin Trading
