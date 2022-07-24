Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.24% of Bally’s worth $37,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

