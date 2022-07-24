Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

BCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Banco Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

BCH opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Equities analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $3,268,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

