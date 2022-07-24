Barclays Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $62.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of OKE opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

