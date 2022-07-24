Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.14.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,496,000. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,487 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

