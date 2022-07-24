Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $61.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

Several research firms recently commented on BECN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,337,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,384,000 after buying an additional 429,543 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,784,000 after buying an additional 280,972 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,921,000 after buying an additional 191,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 24.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 621,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after buying an additional 123,395 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

