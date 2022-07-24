Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00106324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00245137 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008067 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance.

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.