Bellecapital International Ltd. Makes New Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in StoneCo by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 462,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168,827 shares during the last quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,876,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in StoneCo by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $60.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.35.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on STNE shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

