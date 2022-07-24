BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.26

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.26 and traded as high as C$11.97. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$11.84, with a volume of 64,197 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -11.28.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Further Reading

