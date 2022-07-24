Belt Finance (BELT) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001729 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $14,080.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032915 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Belt Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

