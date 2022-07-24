Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,948 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.56. The company has a market cap of $262.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

