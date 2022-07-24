Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

SO opened at $71.94 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.