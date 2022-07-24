Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

