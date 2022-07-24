Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $128.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.96. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

