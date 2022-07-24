Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $71.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

