Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,303 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

