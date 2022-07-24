Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 818 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,898,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,119,000 after purchasing an additional 138,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Price Performance

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

