Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.47.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.61. The company has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.19. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

