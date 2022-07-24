Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 78.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 17.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy Stock Down 1.8 %

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Shares of BBY opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

About Best Buy



Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

