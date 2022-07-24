Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Wolfe Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Shares of BILL opened at $129.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bill.com by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 245.3% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 8.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

