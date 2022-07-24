Binamon (BMON) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

Binamon (BMON) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Binamon has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $60,594.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001800 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032937 BTC.
Binamon Profile
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Buying and Selling Binamon
