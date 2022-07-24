Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $259.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.36.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock opened at $206.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $351.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,097,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.