BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIOL. Lake Street Capital started coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 783,522 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

