Biswap (BSW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.81 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Biswap has a total market cap of $94.09 million and $13.81 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001800 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032937 BTC.
About Biswap
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
Buying and Selling Biswap
