Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Volume Reaches $39.53 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $57.53 or 0.00254310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $39.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,620.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.41 or 0.00545591 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014302 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,122,270 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

