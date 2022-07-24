BitNautic Token (BTNT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,161.00

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. BitNautic Token has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $4,161.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitNautic Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One BitNautic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,680.93 or 1.00027601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BitNautic Token Profile

BitNautic Token (BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io. The official message board for BitNautic Token is medium.com/bitnautic.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

