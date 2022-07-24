Blockport One Day Trading Volume Tops $31,678.00 (BPT)

Blockport (BPT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded flat against the dollar. One Blockport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,583.72 or 0.99994040 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006686 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003852 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Blockport Profile
BPT is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto. Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Blockport
