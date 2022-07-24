Blockport Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (BPT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,778.44 or 1.00033477 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006430 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003863 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Blockport Coin Profile
BPT is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Blockport
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
