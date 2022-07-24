Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at $325,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $8,143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,075,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 222,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 53,497 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

