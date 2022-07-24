Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $28.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,490,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

