Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$68.50 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk REIT from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.39.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$47.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.52. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$41.12 and a 52-week high of C$61.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,225.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

