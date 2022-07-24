Bonfida Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.50 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $23.50 million and $9.18 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonfida has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016638 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032602 BTC.
Bonfida Profile
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Bonfida
Receive News & Updates for Bonfida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonfida and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.