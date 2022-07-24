Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lowered by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.10.

Insider Activity

Booking Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,809.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,976.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,179.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

