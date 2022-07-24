Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $314.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $331.00 to $314.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.57.

Boston Beer stock opened at $356.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.69. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $745.00.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $54,298,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

