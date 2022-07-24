Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after buying an additional 143,418 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,876 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

