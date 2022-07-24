Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.34.

EAT opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.39.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

